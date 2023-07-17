GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We’ve been seeing a lot of pink lately, with everyone talking about the movie of the summer. Barbie hits theaters Friday, so we thought we’d bring in our friend, Nate Blury, to get us in the spirit with some Barbie-inspired drinks.

Pink Strawberry Champagne Margarita

2oz tequila

2oz champagne

1 oz Lime Juice .75 oz strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries and pink sugar to garnish.

Pineapple Dream

1.5 oz Floh Vodka, .5 oz Blue Curacao, 4 oz pineapple juice, and a pineapple slice to garnish

Cotton Candy Queen

1.5 oz Soft Parade Vodka, 2 oz champagne .75 oz strawberry simple syrup, pink cotton candy garnish! Pro Tip: make sure your cotton candy garnish is bigger than the rim of the glass!

