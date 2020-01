GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Brain Injury Association of Michigan has launched their Think aHEAD initiative – aiming to increase helmet use, save lives and prevent brain injuries by breaking down the misperception that it’s not “cool” to wear a helmet.

As part of the initiative, children and teens seen wearing helmets during recreational sports will be rewarded with free food, giveaways and partner coupons.

Find out more about the initiative by visiting the BIAMI website.