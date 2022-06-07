GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Things are about to get big and loud at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. After a 6-year absence, Monster Truck Madness 8 is back. It’s the largest outdoor Monster Truck event in the Midwest. It features 10 Monster Truck superstars including the 2016 Champion Monstah Lobstah Crushstation, Dirt Crew and Bad Habit. The Monster Truck event is Saturday, July 2nd, followed by fireworks. There’s a free track part before the show with a chance to meet drivers, get autographs and even ride in a Monster Truck.

Entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle:

Ron White at the Entertainment Hall – October 14 – tickets on sale June 11

Beer, Brats and Burgers featuring Grand Funk Railroad & Jefferson Starship – July 16

Chris Stapleton with special guest Elle King – Thursday, July 21

Journey Freedom Tour 2022 – August 5

Kid Rock with special guest George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic – Saturday, September 3

Kid Rock with special guest Buckcherry – Saturday, September 4