There’s still time to register for the BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run on October 10th!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October 10th is world mental health day and it’s also Biggby’s first annual B the One run/walk. It’ll be a great time to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world while helping to open up the dialogue right here in our West Michigan community about the importance of mental health efforts.

Mark Dykema from Biggby Coffee joins us to talk about this fantastic event going toward such a great cause!

BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run

Sunday, October 10th at 8:30am
750 Lakeside Dr. – East Grand Rapids
Open to all ages
To register or get more details, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon