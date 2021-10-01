There’s still time to register for the BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run on October 10th!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October 10th is world mental health day and it’s also Biggby’s first annual B the One run/walk. It’ll be a great time to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world while helping to open up the dialogue right here in our West Michigan community about the importance of mental health efforts.

Mark Dykema from Biggby Coffee joins us to talk about this fantastic event going toward such a great cause!

BIGGBY B the One Walk/Run

Sunday, October 10th at 8:30am

750 Lakeside Dr. – East Grand Rapids

Open to all ages

To register or get more details, click here