GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- When you’re out doing your holiday shopping, there’s a chance for you to do something for a child who might not otherwise get a gift for the holidays. You can still help out in the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

They recently held a gift giveaway for families! Let’s check in with Community Affairs Director Casey Jones.

Find out more information about how to donate and where to drop them off, check out the Angel Tree section at WOODTV.com.