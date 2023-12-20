GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All December long, different Salvation Army Angel Tree locations around the community have been collecting donations for kids in need this holiday season.

WOOD TV8 has partnered with the Salvation Army for a 33rd year to provide holiday memories this season with the annual Angel Tree Toy Drive. Last year, the drive brought in gifts for nearly 10,000 children, a 47% increase from the year prior.

You can still donate items past Friday’s deadline to apply. Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 18 at any Angel Tree or Salvation Army site.