GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Listening Lawn Summer Concert Series is in full swing at Midtown in downtown Grand Rapids, and it’s bigger and better than ever before with nationally touring musicians joining the lineup.
The next big show is Sunday with the band Fastball and special guest Valentiger from right here in west Michigan. Fastball is known for their music that combines Beatles-inspired pop and 90’s mainstream rock. Doors open for that show at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7!
Next up is Wednesday, Aug. 2 with the Indigo Girls and there are still a few tickets left. Don’t miss your chance to see the GRAMMY Award winners at this unique intimate space in downtown Grand Rapids.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Grand Rapids based Crane Wives are making a stop at home while they’re on a nationwide tour. Doors open for that show at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7!
On Monday, Aug. 7, it’s Soccer Mommy with special guest the Pool Kids.
To buy tickets, head to ListeningRoomGR.com.
Sponsored by Midtown GR.