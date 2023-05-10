GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We could not have asked for better weather this week for Tulip Time! Millions of tulips are in bloom all across Holland, a world-renowned event now in its 94th year.

The event started in 1929 with a crop of just 100,000 tulips, and it’s turned into a celebration that’s much more than beautiful blooms. There are national entertainment acts, events and activities for all ages. Linda with the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joins us today to talk about all the fun.

See below for maps of all the festivities in Holland!

Tulip Time

Now – May 14

TulipTime.com