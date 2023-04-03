GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One popular West Michigan spring break destination is the butterflies exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Typically, you might start seeing butterflies emerging outdoors in May when temperatures are consistently hovering in the 50-degree range, but, you can see butterflies now at Meijer Gardens at the insanely popular “Butterflies are Blooming” exhibition. The butterflies live in a warm, tropical, weather-controlled climate. Rachael stopped by Meijer Gardens to talk with the experts and learn some interesting facts about butterflies.

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

March 1 – April 30

The event opened to the public on March 1 and runs through April 30. Admission to Meijer Gardens is free for members and children aged 2 and under, $10 for children ages 3 to 13, $15 for students with ID and seniors 65 and older, and $20 for people aged 14 to 64.