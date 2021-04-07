There are still a few slots available for this year’s Gazelle Girl!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have turned to exercise for stress relief and just to get out of the house over the past year with the pandemic.

This marks the 9th year for the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k and 5k and it’s a source of inspiration for many women to get out and be active. Several years ago, we posed the question to women at the event, asking why do you run.

The event this year is virtual but you can still register and check out the organized community events across West Michigan! Visit GazelleGirlHalfMarathon.com for details!

