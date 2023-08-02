GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Brook of Portland and The Brook of Cedar Springs have immediate openings and are welcoming new residents. Kim Pappas joined us to share more about these communities.

The Brook Retirement Communities offer:

Affordable living

24-hour care staff on site

Assisted, Independent & Memory Care Living

Person-centered care

Private space – everyone has their own apartment that includes their own emergency call system, bathroom, kitchen or kitchenette

Help with medication management and activities for daily living

Worry-free and maintenance-free living

Beauty shop on site

Theater (26-person)

Formal and private dining room

The Brook of Cedar Springs 4170 Solon Street, Cedar Springs

616-695-9555 The Brook of Portland 102 Rindlehaven Commons, Portland

517-647-4790

BrookRetirement.com

Sponsored by The Brook Retirement.