GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.

We have Christy and Vasiliki in studio today to talk about what we can expect at this weekend’s festival and also to preview some of the amazing cuisine available!

Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival

Friday, August 19th: 3pm – 10pm

Saturday, August 20th: 11am – 10pm

Sunday, August 21st: 12pm – 3pm

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 330 Lakeside NE

616-454-6563

GreekFest.com