GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
We have Christy and Vasiliki in studio today to talk about what we can expect at this weekend’s festival and also to preview some of the amazing cuisine available!
Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival
Friday, August 19th: 3pm – 10pm
Saturday, August 20th: 11am – 10pm
Sunday, August 21st: 12pm – 3pm
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 330 Lakeside NE
616-454-6563
GreekFest.com