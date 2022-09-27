GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re about a month and a half away from the 15th annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival! The festival is not only the ultimate in tasting experiences for both food and beverage but it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to kick off their businesses with both consumers and other local businesses! Today we have Dawn Baker from the festival and two local business owner: Daryl Reece, owner of Stock Da Bar Vodka and Mario Rodriguez, owner of Soldadera Coffee.

Grand Rapids Wine, Beer & Food Festival

November 18th & 19th

DeVos Place

Single day tickets: $20 per person

Tasting tickets: $0.50 per credit

GRWineFestival.com

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Wine, Beer & Food Festival.