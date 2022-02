GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, there’s another problem: a lack of teachers of color. Two West Michigan universities are going to the source to help change that.

“When it comes to teachers of color, it becomes a bigger issue because you want to be at a place where you feel supported and have people that look like you. When the numbers are low, you don't have that built-in support system,” Regena Nelson, a professor of childhood education at Western Michigan University, said.