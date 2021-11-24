The West Michigan Golf Pass is a perfect gift for the golf lover in your life!

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOODTV is giving you the chance to buy rounds of golf at a discounted rate. We’re selling 500 passes for the West Michigan Golf Pass – it’s valid for 1 round of 18 holes with a cart at one of twelve participating courses. If you know you’re going to be on the golf course next year, here’s your chance to buy those rounds at extremely discounted rates!

The courses range from the Kalamazoo area all the way north of the Twin Lake area. To fid out more and to purchase the Golf Pass, click here Friday morning right after midnight.

See you on the course!

