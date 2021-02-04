The way your mental health affects your heart health

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not just your diet that affects your heart health, it’s the wellness of your mind and your body, too.

Today we have Kim Rantala from i understand to talk with us more about the correlation between mental health and heart health.

Anxiety, stress, depression, anger and loneliness all have a negative effect on your heart health while things such as happiness, sense of purpose, mindfulness, psychological wellbeing and emotional vitality have a positive effect.

For more mental health resources, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon