The Village of Heather Hills is open for new residents!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last 12 months have been quite a challenge but for older adults living in independent or assisted living, it’s been extra difficult, a lot of worry over COVID, and many people having to isolate from family and friends.

We have some good news to share today, The Village of Heather Hills, located in Grand Rapids, has opened its doors. Rachael recently got a chance to visit!

>>>Take a look!

The Village of Heather Hills

1055 Forest Hill Ave SE – Grand Rapids
616-942-1990
Admissions@HeatherHills.com
HeatherHillsCC.com

Sponsored by The Village of Heather Hills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon