The Village of Heather Hills is open for new residents!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last 12 months have been quite a challenge but for older adults living in independent or assisted living, it’s been extra difficult, a lot of worry over COVID, and many people having to isolate from family and friends.

We have some good news to share today, The Village of Heather Hills, located in Grand Rapids, has opened its doors. Rachael recently got a chance to visit!

>>>Take a look!

The Village of Heather Hills

1055 Forest Hill Ave SE – Grand Rapids

616-942-1990

Admissions@HeatherHills.com

HeatherHillsCC.com

Sponsored by The Village of Heather Hills.