The United Way sponsors West MI classrooms

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

As most teachers will tell you, there never seems to be enough money in the budget to fully outfit a classroom. Many Teachers make up this difference out of their own pockets. For the last few years teachers in Ionia and Montcalm Counties have received help from The United Way’s Sponsor a Classroom Program. Today Executive Director Terri Legg and Board Member Dave Seppala stopped by our studio to talk about this awesome effort.

To get involved with The United Way visit their website www.liveunitedm-i.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon