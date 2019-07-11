The United Way sponsors West MI classrooms

As most teachers will tell you, there never seems to be enough money in the budget to fully outfit a classroom. Many Teachers make up this difference out of their own pockets. For the last few years teachers in Ionia and Montcalm Counties have received help from The United Way’s Sponsor a Classroom Program. Today Executive Director Terri Legg and Board Member Dave Seppala stopped by our studio to talk about this awesome effort.

To get involved with The United Way visit their website www.liveunitedm-i.org