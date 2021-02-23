The unique fears associated with performing CPR on women and how to overcome them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In November of last year, the American Heart Association released a study that looked into whether a woman was less likely to get CPR assistance from a bystander in time of need. What they found was that found 45% of men received bystander CPR compared with only 39% of women.

Attempting to perform CPR on a women poses a unique set of fears – including the fear of hurting them or being accused of sexual assault. Knowing about these fears helps dispel them – you can read more about that here.

We’re joined by Kendall and Aric, with Life EMS Ambulance, to learn more about when to perform CPR and how to do it.

For more CPR information and training, you can visit CPR.Heart.org or LifeEMS.com.