GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you ready to challenge yourself? The ultimate multi-terrain race is coming up in early September in Saugatuck. Today we have Gordon Stannis in to talk with us about the race and Craig Spoelhof, the Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland.

This 20 year young event is the most beautiful, challenging, and fun race in all of West Michigan. The race starts / finishes along the Kalamazoo River in downtown Saugatuck in Wicks Park. A fun after party celebration with games, camaraderie and beverages from Saugatuck Brewing are planned. Spend your day in Saugatuck!

All proceeds from this beautiful, challenging and fun race go toward supporting the creation of a much needed Boys and Girls Club to serve the Greater Saugatuck area.

Mount Baldhead Challenge