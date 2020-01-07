The top 20 styles for 2020 at UBU Home Furnishings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- If one of your goals for this year is making your home more comfortable, more stylish, more of a reflection of your lifestyle, we can help! From sofas, to color trends, to home decor, UBU Home Furnishings is a great resource.

Rachael stopped by UBU and they’re really having some fun, kicking off 2020. They pinpointed the top 20 styles of furniture, and for 20 days, they’re pricing them at 20% off. We wanted to show you some of those selections, and talk trends, so take a look!

There’s nothing better than a comfy home! Rachael loves her Rowe sofa from UBU, and gets a lot of compliments on it. So, if you want to change up your home decor or invest in some new furniture, check out UBU.



Their 2020 sale focuses on the top 20 styles of furniture right now, and for 20 days, you can get those items at 20% off.



The designers at UBU can help you decide what’s best for you, the store is located on the first floor of RiverTown Crossings Mall.

616.532.0175