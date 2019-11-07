GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Weekend you can celebrate Veterans Day a little early, get some exercise, and support a great cause at the same time. Here to tell us more about the Veterans Day 5 is Tiffany Carr from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The third annual Veterans Day 5, presented by and benefitting the Friends of Michigan Veterans Homes, Inc., will kick off the local Veterans Day celebration, networking participants with some of the 215 local heroes living at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (GRHV). Taking place Saturday, November 9, the event features five mile and 5K runs, and an untimed, free .5 mile Remembrance Walk, all starting and finishing at the GRHV (3000 Monroe Ave. NE). The SpartanNash Community Pancake Breakfast will encourage participants, volunteers and spectators to enjoy breakfast with residents and staff in the GRHV’s cafeteria.

The Veterans Day 5 events will start and finish just north of the GVHV front door with parking accessible via the GVHV driveway off Monroe Avenue, at Riverside Park Boat Launch #3 and along the bike path on Monroe Avenue. The five mile run will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5k run at 8:45 a.m. and the .5 mile Remembrance Walk at 8:50 a.m. Members of Team Red White & Blue will act as myTeam Triumph Angels to three GRHV residents who will Captain their carts. The SpartanNash Community Pancake Breakfast will be open from 8:30-11:00 a.m.

All 5 mile and 5K run registered participants will receive a long sleeve, tri-blend performance shirt, finisher gift and free entry to the SpartanNash Community Pancake Breakfast while all others not living at the GRVH will make a $5 donation to the Friends of Michigan Veterans Homes, Inc.

Veterans Day 5 registration is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/GrandRapids/VeteransDay5?remMeAttempt= and on-site at the GRHV on Saturday, November 9 beginning at 7 a.m.