GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Debbi is a business owner and part of the Gaslight Village Business Association and she joins us to tell us what we can expect!

The Taste of East Grand Rapids

Thursday, August 18th

5:30-8:30pm

Tickets: $1 each, sold at event from 5:30-8pm

GoGaslight.com/TasteOfEast