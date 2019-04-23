The Summer Cottage: your sunny day must-read Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's no secret that the towns along Lake Michigan are beautiful and as our next guest will tell you, they also make the perfect settings for a novel. We are very excited to have author and West Michigan native, Wade Rouse with us because his new book comes out today!

“The Summer Cottage” centers on Adie Lou, a recently divorced woman in her 40s who returns to her family's summer cottage on Lake Michigan in order to find her joy and herself again. She turns the ramshackle cottage into an inn, uncovering a fascinating history about the cottage while also discovering who she was truly meant to be.

Events:

Wednesday, April 24

7:00 pm

(Wine reception from 5:00-6:30 p.m. ALL welcome!)

Grand Rapids Public Library

111 Library St. NE

Grand Rapids

Reading and Signing

Books available onsite for purchase

Thursday, April 25