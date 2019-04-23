The Summer Cottage: your sunny day must-read
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's no secret that the towns along Lake Michigan are beautiful and as our next guest will tell you, they also make the perfect settings for a novel. We are very excited to have author and West Michigan native, Wade Rouse with us because his new book comes out today!
“The Summer Cottage” centers on Adie Lou, a recently divorced woman in her 40s who returns to her family's summer cottage on Lake Michigan in order to find her joy and herself again. She turns the ramshackle cottage into an inn, uncovering a fascinating history about the cottage while also discovering who she was truly meant to be.
Events:
Wednesday, April 24
- 7:00 pm
- (Wine reception from 5:00-6:30 p.m. ALL welcome!)
- Grand Rapids Public Library
- 111 Library St. NE
- Grand Rapids
- Reading and Signing
- Books available onsite for purchase
Thursday, April 25
- 12:00 pm
- Kent District Library
- East Grand Rapids Branch
- 746 Lakeside Dr. SE
- East Grand Rapids
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Court hears arguments over citizenship question on census
- Michigan Senate OKs state ban on e-cigarettes for minors
- GR sets public hearing for proposed property tax hike
- First Studio Park businesses, restaurants announced
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.