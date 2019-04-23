eightWest

The Summer Cottage: your sunny day must-read

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

The Summer Cottage: your sunny day must-read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's no secret that the towns along Lake Michigan are beautiful and as our next guest will tell you, they also make the perfect settings for a novel. We are very excited to have author and West Michigan native, Wade Rouse with us because his new book comes out today!

“The Summer Cottage” centers on Adie Lou, a recently divorced woman in her 40s who returns to her family's summer cottage on Lake Michigan in order to find her joy and herself again. She turns the ramshackle cottage into an inn, uncovering a fascinating history about the cottage while also discovering who she was truly meant to be.

Events:

Wednesday, April 24

  • 7:00 pm
  • (Wine reception from 5:00-6:30 p.m. ALL welcome!)
  • Grand Rapids Public Library
  • 111 Library St. NE
  • Grand Rapids
  • Reading and Signing
  • Books available onsite for purchase

Thursday, April 25

  • 12:00 pm
  • Kent District Library
  • East Grand Rapids Branch
  • 746 Lakeside Dr. SE
  • East Grand Rapids
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries