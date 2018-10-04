eightWest

The stress of finances

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 01:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 01:07 PM EDT

The stress of finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A recent survey found 52% of workers feel financial stress and that 20% of those workers, who are making more than $100,000 a year, have trouble meeting their household expenses. 

That's what we're discussing with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming