The stress of finances
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A recent survey found 52% of workers feel financial stress and that 20% of those workers, who are making more than $100,000 a year, have trouble meeting their household expenses.
That's what we're discussing with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.
Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.
Contact info:
Main Office
- 3226 28th Street SE
- Kentwood, MI 49512
Toll Free: 800-536-8907
Direct: 616-514-3831
Fax: 616-805-5348
Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com
