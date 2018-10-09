eightWest

The sounds of summer – this winter at Soaring Eagle

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 12:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 12:27 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Fall and winter are shaping up to be a great time to see a concert at Soaring Eagle. Here’s a look at the lineup.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

  • The Beach Boys – December 7
  • Donny and Marie – November 25
  • Little River Band and Air Supply – October 12
  • Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – October 19
