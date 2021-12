GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a classic story and a world-famous musical, The Sound of Music – and it’s on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Rachael got a chance to visit the stage at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

The Sound of Music

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Through 12/19

Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat – 7:30pm, Saturday & Sunday – 2pm

Tickets: $18-$40

616-222-6650

GRCT.org