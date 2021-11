GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re less than a week away from Thanksgiving and then the holidays are in full swing! It’s a time to give to others in West Michigan who may do without this season.

Community Affairs Director, Casey Jones, joins us to talk about Angel Tree and the efforts of the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree Toy Drive has a virtual wishlist option again this year. You can purchase toys online and they’ll be shipped right to the Salvation Army!