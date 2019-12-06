The Promise is the reason for the season

We have all heard the Christmas story. this month the Christmas story comes to life through dance! a one of a kind production that tells the Christmas Story through classical and contemporary ballet. The production is called “The Promise” and we have Debra and Emily here from the Turning Pointe School of Dance.

The Promise, a holiday season tradition for many in the Lakeshore area, weaves the Christmas story together using powerful scripture and beautiful Christmas music with dynamic Classical and Contemporary Ballet. Performed by the Turning Pointe Ensemble, this uplifting show will help you experience the beauty of the true Christmas message and celebrates Christ’s birth through dance.

The Promise

Turning Pointe School of Ballet

Friday, Dec 13 & Saturday, Dec 14

Friday, Dec 20 & Saturday, Dec 21

The Knickerbocker Theatre in Holland

Tickets: Hope Box Office and tickets.hope.edu