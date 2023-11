GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for some entertainment next week, you should check out a play being put on by The Potter’s House. Today, we have Brad, the fine arts director, and three Potter’s House students, Erica, Naomi and Perry, with us.

The Potter’s House

616-241-5202 or 616-818-3759

TPHGR.org

To become a partner – TPHGR.org/Get-Involved/Partner-Program

Sponsored by The Potter’s House.