The Phoenix Society – making a difference for burn survivors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Fire Prevention Week and month just around the corner, today we’re focusing on why awareness around this cause is so important. We have Amy Acton, Executive Director of Phoenix Society and Kevin Sehlmeyer, the State Fire Marshal, here with us.
The Phoenix World Burn Congress is the world’s largest gathering of the burn community. It’s a life-changing event that connects burn survivors, their families, medical professionals, and first responders to share stories, provide support, and increase knowledge of burn recovery. Every year, more than 486,000 burn injuries receive medical treatment in the U.S., due to recent medical advances, more than 96% of those treated in a burn center will survive (American Burn Association.)
Upcoming events:
- October 9: GR Fire Department (open houses) all except Leonard @ 6-8
- October 10: Silent night parade and memorial ceremony Cascade library @ 6
- October 12: Leonard street open house @ 1-3
- October 1: Egleston county open house @ 6-8
- October 14: Newago fire prevention @ 6-8
- October 2: Muskegon heights open house @ 6-8
- October 5: Cannon township open house and pancake Bfast @ 8-10:30 am
- October 4: Downtown Holland Fire truck parade @7
- October 12: Algoma township Sparta Moose Fire Prevention Day event @ 11-2pm