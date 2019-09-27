The Phoenix Society – making a difference for burn survivors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Fire Prevention Week and month just around the corner, today we’re focusing on why awareness around this cause is so important. We have Amy Acton, Executive Director of Phoenix Society and Kevin Sehlmeyer, the State Fire Marshal, here with us.

The Phoenix World Burn Congress is the world’s largest gathering of the burn community. It’s a life-changing event that connects burn survivors, their families, medical professionals, and first responders to share stories, provide support, and increase knowledge of burn recovery. Every year, more than 486,000 burn injuries receive medical treatment in the U.S., due to recent medical advances, more than 96% of those treated in a burn center will survive (American Burn Association.)

Upcoming events: