The perfect time to plant

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 02:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 02:07 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Beautiful outdoor spaces that are works of art, don't happen overnight. They're created through a lot of planning, and great materials like flowers and trees.

And you know what they say, fall and spring are the best times to plant, so we wanted to check in with our friends at Harder and Warner. Right now, Harder and Warner is offering great discounts on everything that grows and on Saturdays, during this entire month, they're celebrating Fall Fest from 10 to 4pm.

You can come out with the family, enjoy some food and stock up on mums, gourds, straw bales, and pumpkins.

And they're having a big candy drop on the last Saturday of October, that's the 27th.

Harder & Warner 

  • Landscaping & Garden Center
  • 6464  Broadmoor SE - Caledonia
  • Open  Monday-Saturday
  • 20% off all trees, shrubs & perennials 
  • Fall Fest - Every Saturday in October
  • 10am-4pm
