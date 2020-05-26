The perfect summer burger recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have another great week of weather ahead – the perfect time to get out and fire up the grill! Summer is the perfect time to pair burgers with boating and enjoy time outside.

Chef Gina Ferwerda shares this tasty recipe with us!

Boating & Boarding Burgers

Serves 4

Special Sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

1 teaspoon mustard

3 tablespoons dill relish

2 tablespoons horseradish

1 tablespoon grated onion

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Burgers

8 slices thick-cut bacon

1½ pounds ground chuck (80/20)

1 tablespoon canola oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

4 slices American or cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Lettuce

Pickle chips

4 tomato slices

Preheat oven to 375°F, and preheat grill to medium-high heat.

MAKE SAUCE

Add all Special Sauce ingredients to a small nonreactive bowl. Mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly, or up to 2 weeks.

MAKE BURGERS

Place bacon on a slotted or parchment-lined pan and cook in oven for 17 to 20 minutes, or until desired doneness. Lay bacon on paper towels to drain. Set aside until assembly.

Gently form ground chuck into 4 equal patties that are slightly larger in circumference than the bun, then depress the centers for even cooking. Brush patties with canola oil and generously season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes for medium doneness, turning only once about halfway through. Add cheese for the last minute or two of cooking, making sure it is thoroughly melted.

ASSEMBLE

Add some sauce to all cut sides of the buns. Starting with the bun bottom, add lettuce, pickles and a burger patty. Next add 2 slices of bacon to each burger and then a tomato slice, finishing with the bun top.

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1-2 tablespoons chopped jalapeños (fresh or pickled)

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

House seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, granulated onion & smoked paprika)

8 slices deli ham or turkey

8 slices cheese (Swiss, cheddar, or pepper-jack)

8 hamburger buns

Optional- Lettuce, tomato slices, pickle slices, red onion slices

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, jalapeños and shredded cheese. (Or you can buy the jalapeño cream cheese at the store and add some shredded cheddar to that.)

Heat a grill to medium-high.

Sprinkle both sides of chicken with house seasoning. Grill chicken over medium-high heat for approximately 5-6 minutes each side (or until thoroughly cooked). Add 1 tablespoon of the mixed Jalapeño Cheddar Mixture to each chicken thigh along with the meat and cheese slices during the last few minutes of grilling. Lightly grill the cut sides of the buns. Add some cream cheese mixture to the cut sides of the buns after removing from the grill.

To assemble, top each bun bottom with a cheesy chicken patty. Garnish with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and onions, if desired. Attach the bun tops with a large skewer and serve warm.

Check out more recipes at NomNews.com.