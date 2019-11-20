The perfect pumpkin apple stew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the perfect time of year to find a new, healthy type of comfort food to keep us warm on those cold days. Today, we have Chef Elizabeth here with us with the perfect pumpkin apple stew!

Pumpkin Apple Stew

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups diced onion
  • 3 cups diced sweet potato
  • 1 cup diced apple
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 4 cups vegetable stock
  • 15 ounces canned diced tomato
  • 15 ounces canned pumpkin puree
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
  • 2 cups thinly sliced kale (including stems)
  • 15 ounces canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon diced fresh parsley

Instructions

1. In a large pot over medium heat, add onion and a tablespoon of water. Saute until onion softens. Continue to add 1 tablespoon of water at a time, so the pan does not get dry.

2. Add the sweet potato, apple and garlic and cook for 1 minute.

3. Stir in: stock, tomato, pumpkin, paprika, pepper, oregano and cayenne. Simmer for 25 minutes, until potato is fork tender. 4. Stir in the kale, beans and parsley.

