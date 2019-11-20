GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the perfect time of year to find a new, healthy type of comfort food to keep us warm on those cold days. Today, we have Chef Elizabeth here with us with the perfect pumpkin apple stew!
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Pumpkin Apple Stew
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups diced onion
- 3 cups diced sweet potato
- 1 cup diced apple
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 15 ounces canned diced tomato
- 15 ounces canned pumpkin puree
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
- 2 cups thinly sliced kale (including stems)
- 15 ounces canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon diced fresh parsley
Instructions
1. In a large pot over medium heat, add onion and a tablespoon of water. Saute until onion softens. Continue to add 1 tablespoon of water at a time, so the pan does not get dry.
2. Add the sweet potato, apple and garlic and cook for 1 minute.
3. Stir in: stock, tomato, pumpkin, paprika, pepper, oregano and cayenne. Simmer for 25 minutes, until potato is fork tender. 4. Stir in the kale, beans and parsley.