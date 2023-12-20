GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been talking a lot lately about the upcoming holidays and kids being out of school for a couple of weeks. One place that every parent should know about is Rebounderz Adventure Park. It’s a fun place to jump, play dodgeball or golf, fall from high platforms, navigate a ninja course, and so much more.

This time of year, we want kids moving around and staying busy. Memberships and/or passes to Rebounderz make great holiday gifts.

We stopped by Rebounderz to see everything they have to offer.

Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena

7500 Cottonwood Dr., Jenison

Open 7 days a week

Rebounderz.com

Sponsored by Rebounderz.