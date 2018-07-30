The Peach Truck Tour
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When you think Georgia, you often think of peaches! And while access to fresh, juicy Georgia peaches may seem a bit difficult, it's not as hard as you think. We're here with Rick, to talk about the Peach Truck.
The Peach Truck
- Noon-1:30pm Gemmens Home & Hardware – Hudsonville & Tractor Supply Co. - Comstock Park
- 3pm-4:30pm - Countryside Greenhouse – Allendale
- 3:30pm-5pm - Wedel's Nursery - Kalamazoo
