The Peach Truck Tour

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 12:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 12:13 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When you think Georgia, you often think of peaches! And while access to fresh, juicy Georgia peaches may seem a bit difficult, it's not as hard as you think. We're here with Rick, to talk about the Peach Truck.

  • Noon-1:30pm  Gemmens Home & Hardware – Hudsonville & Tractor Supply Co. - Comstock Park
  • 3pm-4:30pm - Countryside Greenhouse – Allendale
  • 3:30pm-5pm - Wedel's Nursery - Kalamazoo
