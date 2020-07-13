The Oaks of Rockford provides a great community for those 55+

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Due to COVID-19, it’s been a while since visitors have been able to tour Oaks of Rockford, a unique, age-restricted community featuring state of the art, brand new homes.

The entire development targets those 55 years and older. The residents who live there say it’s a perfect way to downsize and maximize your lifestyle. The community offers so much, a 5,500 square-foot clubhouse with a party room, lounge and fitness facility along with 40+ acres of outdoor recreation space.

Finding your dream home doesn’t need to be put on hold because they’re offering in-person tours with apointments. You can schedule a tour to see the sales center and model homes.

Call 844-602-9667 to book a private tour
First time visitors receive a free gift after completing your tour, while supplies last.

You can also tour the model homes virtually!

