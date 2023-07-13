GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- For years now on eightWest, we’ve been excited to welcome in the very talented duo The Moxie Strings to our studios! When this dynamic and talented duo isn’t on stage entertaining the crowds, they’re in classrooms teaching music education, but this summer marks the end of a journey.

Today we have Diana and Alison in studio with us to talk about their next adventure!

“That’s a Wrap” Tour

Thursday at Frugthaven Farm – Greenville at 7 p.m.

August 24 Lyrics on the Lawn – Otsego

Sept 15 & 16 Michigan Irish Music Festival – Muskegon

November 17 Midtown – Grand Rapids

TheMoxieStrings.com