The music of Johnny Cash at GRCT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The legendary songbook of Johnny Cash is coming to life on the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Stage. The talented ensemble that will embody the life, story and music of Johnny Cash. We have Bruce Tinker in studio.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

An ensemble of 8 introduces a singing, dancing nod to the Man in black including, “I Walk The Line”, “A Boy Named Sue”, “Folsom Prison Blues” and of course, the tune that inspired the title of this musical portrait, “Ring of Fire.” The familiar tunes serve as anchor for a deeper narrative on love, generational living, struggles, and redemption.

Ring of Fire “The Music of Johnny Cash”