GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been awhile since we’ve had our next musical guests in studio. Diana Ladio is one half of the dynamic duo that makes up the Moxie Strings and she joins us today. They’ve just introduced their 5th full-length and first live album. They offer listeners a unique opportunity to experiences some of the world’s best known instruments through an electric lens. They compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many different countries, providing a diverse and fun musical experience!

The Moxie Strings

Thursday, July 14th – Frugthaven Farm in Greenville at 6pm

Saturday, July 16th – The Listening Lawn in Grand Rapids at 7pm

TheMoxieStrings.com