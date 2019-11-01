The mission behind the Jericho Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We see the images of war in other countries and don’t always consider the life of the children and young people who are living in those faraway places. Here in West Michigan there’s a non-profit dedicated to helping fill the need, The Jericho Foundation. Here to tell us more is Bill Traywick.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Jericho Foundation is based in Kalamazoo and works to empower marginalized youth in Bosnia and Herzegovina through education.

They equip their scholars through a holistic approach beyond just providing for their education, with emotional support and leadership training.

Their annual Night of Hope, is attended by over 300 people. They start the evening with a fabulous silent auction, that has something for everyone, from original artwork from both local and Bosnian artist, sporting, entertainment, and holiday packages. Their program features a dinner by the Radisson chef and you have the opportunity to hear firsthand from a current scholarship student from Bosnia.

16th Annual Night of Hope