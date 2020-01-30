Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

The Michigan International Auto Show starts today

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just want to gaze at your dream car, the Michigan International Auto Show is the place you want to be this weekend!

Car manufacturers from all over the world will bring their finest traveling displays with new vehicles – including vans, SUV’s, trucks, hybrids, sedans and sports cars.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 30:11am – 9:30pm
Friday, January 31:11am – 9:30pm
Saturday, February 1:10am – 9:30pm
Sunday, February 2:10am – 5pm

Admission:

Adults: $12Children 6-14: $5

Purchase tickets here.

Don’t forget to stop by our WOOD TV8 booth and practice for the summer Olympics!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 