The Michigan International Auto Show starts today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just want to gaze at your dream car, the Michigan International Auto Show is the place you want to be this weekend!

Car manufacturers from all over the world will bring their finest traveling displays with new vehicles – including vans, SUV’s, trucks, hybrids, sedans and sports cars.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, January 30: 11am – 9:30pm Friday, January 31: 11am – 9:30pm Saturday, February 1: 10am – 9:30pm Sunday, February 2: 10am – 5pm

Admission:

Adults: $12 Children 6-14: $5

Purchase tickets here.

Don’t forget to stop by our WOOD TV8 booth and practice for the summer Olympics!