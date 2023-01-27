GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new car, an automobile enthusiast, or just like to see what’s new and different in the automotive world, the Michigan International Auto Show is now our state’s only winter auto show! It kicks off in less than a week and Dawn Baker is here to tell us what attendees can expect this year!

Wednesday, February 1st | 6pm-9:30pm

Michigan International Auto Show

Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 5

DeVos Place

Adults: $12, children (6-14): $5

GRAutoShow.com

Sponsored by the Michigan International Auto Show.