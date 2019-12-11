The magical sounds of the season

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re going to add a little holiday music to the mix today and a little music education! We have several members of the Embellish Handbell Ensemble with us today.

‘Tis the Season to Embellish

  • Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm
  • Mayflower Congregational Church
  • 2345 Robinson Road SE – Grand Rapids
  • Tickets: $12 in advance, $14 at the door
  • www.embellishHandbells.com

About Embellish Handbell Ensemble

Embellish Handbell Ensemble was founded in 1995 to be a professional level group that provides a high quality musical experience through performance and teaching the art of handbell ringing.

