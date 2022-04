GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If your family is home this spring break, there’s a performance you might want to check out! The Ionia Community Theatre is putting on “The Little Mermaid” and today we have the director, Marley, with us, along with two actors, Mary and Jaiden.

Ionia Community Theatre Presents “The Little Mermaid”

April 1, 2, 8 & 9 at 7pm

April 3 & 10 at 2pm

Belding High School Performing Arts Center

850 Hall Street

IoniaAct.com