GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Listening Lawn Summer Concert Series has three more shows coming up this week and next, with nationally touring musicians joining the lineup! Quinn Mathews joins us today to talk about these last few shows finishing off the series.

Next up is Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the Indigo Girls and there are still a few tickets left. Don’t miss your chance to see the GRAMMY Award winners at this unique intimate space in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Grand Rapids based Crane Wives are making a stop at home while they’re on a nationwide tour. Doors open for that show at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7!

On Monday, Aug. 7, it’s Soccer Mommy with special guest the Pool Kids.

To buy tickets, head to ListeningRoomGR.com.

