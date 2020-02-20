The latest in brow beauty: eyebrow lamination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The eyebrow game has changed a lot over the last decade – tweezing, waxing, plucking, thick eyebrows, thin, microblading, etc. The latest? Eyebrow lamination!

Brow Lamination is a technique that redirects the brow hairs upwards, sideways or down to create a different brow texture, or even correct and style brow hairs that are unruly or shapeless. The lamination lasts up to 8-10 weeks.

Siren & Proper offers brow lamination along with a multitude of other brow services including tint, shaping, and microblading. They also offer lash services, waxing and makeup. Check out their full list of services with pricing here.

Sponsored by Siren & Proper.