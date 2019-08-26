The latest advancements in cancer along the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When a person is diagnosed with cancer, it’s life changing. But there’s a certain peace of mind when you have caring and compassionate doctors and nurses on your side, and access to promising clinical trials.

Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers that, the latest advances in care, which is pretty evident the first time you walk through their door.

This week, Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan opened a new office, with the goal of better serving its patients, we stopped by for a look!

This is the first week they’re seeing patients in this brand new location. If you’ve ever been to a large hospital, you’ll notice a big contrast when you visit this spot. There’s easy, free parking, easy access, all those things matter when you’re attending a lot of appointments.

The new office is located on the campus of Mercy Health Lakes Village on South Harvey Street in Muskegon.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan