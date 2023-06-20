GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again; time to get outside and enjoy the Lake Odessa Fair! It’s five days of carnival fun starting tomorrow, and we have Rachel and Keith with us to talk about all the events you can enjoy this week.
- Carnival for Kids offers discount ride options to make the fair more affordable for families
- Plenty of social fun for adults at our Beer Barn and Grandstand events
- Recreational events include a dodgeball tournament, volleyball, pickleball & cornhole
Lake Odessa Fair
June 21-25
Carnival, motocross racing, volleyball, dodgeball, pickleball, cornhole, car show, parade & so much more!
LakeOdessaFair.org