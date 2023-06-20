GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again; time to get outside and enjoy the Lake Odessa Fair! It’s five days of carnival fun starting tomorrow, and we have Rachel and Keith with us to talk about all the events you can enjoy this week.

Carnival for Kids offers discount ride options to make the fair more affordable for families

Plenty of social fun for adults at our Beer Barn and Grandstand events

Recreational events include a dodgeball tournament, volleyball, pickleball & cornhole

Lake Odessa Fair

June 21-25

Carnival, motocross racing, volleyball, dodgeball, pickleball, cornhole, car show, parade & so much more!

LakeOdessaFair.org