GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite parts of the summer is getting to check out the county fairs in West Michigan! There’s one coming up this weekend that kicks off today – the Lake Odessa Fair! There is so much to check out and enjoy including livestock, a car show, a parade, pickleball, sand volleyball, dodgeball and of course, a carnival!

Lake Odessa Fair

June 22-26

Fairgrounds Road – Lake Odessa

(616) 374-7612

info@lakeodessafair.org

LakeOdessaFair.org